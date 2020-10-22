York Minster piano concert to highlight plight of virus-hit musicians
Renowned pianist Ke Ma will highlight the plight of musicians affected by the the coronavirus pandemic with a solo performance at York Minster.
The Royal Academy of Music graduate will play a repertoire including Debussy and Chopin on Thursday evening.
Concert organisers hope the event will highlight "the sector's contribution to the economy and our humanity".
The Musicians' Union says 70% of its members have lost more than three-quarters of their regular work.
Ma, who made her debut at Wigmore Hall in 2017, will play a £100,000 Wilh Steinberg piano gifted to York Minster by Leeds firm Besbrode Pianos while its organ underwent refurbishment.
Melvin Besbrode, from the firm, said: "This is a poignant moment in history as artists, who spend a lifetime honing their craft, face an existential crisis as their livelihoods are at risk."
Robert Sharpe, Director of Music at York Minster, said it was a "thrill" to have Ma perform
"In these strange and complicated times, we are pleased to help showcase how integral music and the arts are to us emotionally and spiritually, perhaps more so now than ever before," he said.
The performance will be broadcast to audiences online.
