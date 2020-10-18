Archbishop of York enthroned in socially distanced service
The new Archbishop of York has been enthroned in a ceremony at York Minster.
The Most Reverend Stephen Cottrell becomes the 98th archbishop, taking over from Dr John Sentamu as the second most senior Church of England cleric.
A limited number of people were allowed to attend the socially distanced service, which was streamed online.
Archbishop Cottrell said he was "delighted and humbled" to take up the role.
"I have begun my ministry at a time of huge hardship and challenge and at the moment Covid19 is having a particularly devastating impact in the north," he said.
"We don't know how long the current restrictions will be in place. However, the worship and work of the church goes on bringing much needed hope, relief and practical help to the communities we serve."
His enthronement took place on the Feast day of St Luke, Apostle and Evangelist. There were readings and prayers as well as music and singing by the Minster choir.
The archbishop took his oath of office on the York Gospels, a 1,000-year-old illustrated religious book that has been at the Minster since 1020.
Archbishop Cottrell was born in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex in 1958 and trained for ministry at St Stephen's House in Oxford in 1981.
He was ordained deacon at the age of 26 and became Bishop of Chelmsford in 2010.
