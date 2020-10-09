Covid-19: New rules 'incredibly difficult' says York health boss
York's director of public health says "changing government policy" around local lockdown restrictions is making her job "incredibly difficult".
Sharon Stoltz had expected the city to be named an area of concern this week but says she is now "waiting like everyone else" for an update.
She spoke of her frustration as the government is preparing to bring in a new tiered system of measures.
The government said it is considering a range of options to suppress the virus.
According to the latest figures, as analysed by the BBC, the rate of infection in York was 198.9 per 100,000 with 419 new positive tests recorded in the week to 5 October.
When asked during an interview with BBC Radio why York had not been named an area of concern Ms Stoltz replied: "You tell me."
She said changes to government policy were "making our job in local authorities harder".
"We thought last week that York might go on the watchlist as an area of concern, that didn't happen," she said.
"At the beginning of this week I understood that York would be going on the list this week.
"But the government are changing their policy around the watchlist and we are now moving to these three alert levels, so, because of that, there isn't going to be any announcement today."
She said the change in approach had left her unsure of what impact that might have on York, suggesting that geographical areas rather than local authority areas may be used to impose future local measures.
"So that means, me, as the director of public health for York, waiting to hear like everyone else what the announcement will be," she added.
She said the changing picture made it "incredibly difficult" to advise people living in York and said she feared people were becoming "increasingly confused" about what they can and cannot do.
A Government spokesperson said: "We constantly monitor the data and are considering a range of options to suppress the virus, protect communities and save lives."
