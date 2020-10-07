Catterick Garrison: Up to 25 Covid cases at Army base
- Published
Up to 25 cases of Covid-19 have been identified at the largest British Army garrison, a public health official has said.
Dr Lincoln Sargeant, director of public health for North Yorkshire, told the BBC Catterick Garrison has recorded the coronavirus cases in recent weeks.
The figures have been passed on to North Yorkshire County Council.
The Army has been approached for comment about the outbreak.
Dr Sargeant said: "We had about 25 cases associated with the military in the Catterick Garrison area.
"The military has their own process, so that's information that has been passed on to us.
"I can't tell you the exact dates, but it would certainly be, I suggest, over the last month or so."
Catterick Garrison is home to about 13,000 service personnel and civilians, with adapted methods of training brought in during lockdown to reduce the likelihood of infections.
New rules, such as 2m distancing during drills and splitting the soldiers into small teams, meant recruits were able to return to the military base.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.