Yasutake family deny preventing lawful burial Published duration 46 minutes ago

image copyright North Yorkshire Police image caption Rina Yasutake's body was found in a house on Bondgate in Helmsley

A family have denied charges of preventing the lawful and proper burial of their sister and daughter.

The body of artist Rina Yasutake, 49, was found at a house in Helmsley, North Yorkshire, on 25 September 2018.

Her sister Yoshika Yasutake, 53, brother Takahiro Yasutake, 48, and mother Michiko Yasutake, 77, entered not guilty pleas at York Crown Court.

The defendants, all of Helmsley, were released on bail and are due back in court in November.

The offence is said to have occurred between 18 August and 25 September 2018. The cause of Ms Yasutake's death has not been revealed.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.