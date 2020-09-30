Covid: Yorkshire Dales National Park 'could benefit from second wave' Published duration 56 minutes ago

image copyright Getty Images image caption The park's finance committee heard visitor numbers as lockdown eased had transformed its financial situation

A second wave of Covid-19 could result in a unseasonal surge in visitor numbers to the Yorkshire Dales National Park, its chief executive has claimed.

David Butterworth said if restrictions on indoor meetings were tightened over winter then visitor numbers would be "considerably higher" than previously.

The easing of restrictions in the summer had improved the park's finances as people flocked to the area, he said.

It has meant the park is forecasting £350,000 of extra income for 2020/2021.

Speaking to the park's finance committee, Mr Butterworth said: "If lockdown restrictions become more acute and those don't apply to the outdoors, some of the visitor numbers that we would ordinarily expect through autumn and winter could be considerably higher than we have seen in the past.

"So we don't think there's going to be a downside financially, certainly in relation to the measures that are being discussed so far."

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service , he also told the committee there was "no emerging risk of a financial shortfall" for the current financial year.

Though he did admit staff working from home might increase costs in the long-term.

"The sticking plaster that we had in place over recent months is not sufficient in how we go forward with future services," he said.

The park's financial position, he said, was also much better than some of England's other national parks as it had reopened its main income sources early.

"Some are in a lot financial difficulty as a consequence of what happened in recent months and some of the decisions that have been taken in those organisations," he said.