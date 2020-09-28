Teenage boy dies in York after taking drugs Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Google image caption The teenager was found in an alley near Hospital Fields Road on Sunday morning

A 15-year-old boy has died after taking illegal drugs, police have said.

Paramedics were called after he was found by a member of the public in an alley off Hospital Fields Road in York at 04:00 BST on Sunday.

The boy, from the New Earswick area of the city, was later pronounced dead in hospital.

North Yorkshire Police said six people aged between 14 and 37 had been arrested on suspicion of drugs supply offences and remain in custody.

Det Ch Insp Jim Glass said officers believe the boy was with a group of others who were also taking illegal drugs.

He described the boy's death as an "extremely tragic incident" and said specially trained officers were supporting his family.

The force has appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.