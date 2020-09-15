York Minster bells rung for cathedral cat Gerald Published duration 51 minutes ago

image copyright Charley Harrington image caption Gerald had become a familiar sight to tourists, residents and Minster staff over the last three years

The bells of York Minster have been rung to mark the death of the cathedral's cat.

Gerald, a six-year-old Bengal, had become a familiar sight in the area since he moved to York in 2017.

Owner Justine Spencer said she had received messages from across the world from visitors who had seen him patrolling the tourist attraction.

The Dean of York gave permission for Gerald to be buried in Dean's Park beside the cathedral.

Ms Spencer, who lives in Chapter House Street, said her family had brought Gerald and his brother Donald to York as kittens when they moved from London in 2017.

"Gerald made friends both locally and from all around the world in a short three years," she said.

"He was a regular sight in the streets around the Minster and very well-known to staff. Visitors adored him as he was a very good looking cat", she said.

Gerald, who was six, was found dead near St Michael le Belfrey church, adjacent to the Minster, on Monday.

"We don't know what happened to him," Ms Spencer said.

"There wasn't a mark on him so it is difficult to know how he died."

image copyright Charley Harrington image caption Gerald made the area surrounding the cathedral his playground

image copyright Charley Harrington image caption Gerald will be buried in Dean's Park by permission of the Dean

"We are touched as a family by how many others mourn him with us," she said.

York Minster confirmed the bells had been rung in his honour and added that the Dean, The Right Reverend Dr Jonathan Frost, had given permission for him to be buried in Dean's Park.

