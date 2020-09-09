Ripon army barracks housing plan submitted Published duration 10 minutes ago

image copyright Homes England/DIO image caption The army site would be replaced with a new community of homes and shops

Plans to turn an army barracks into a 1,300-home urban village have been formally submitted.

Homes England, the government's housing agency, says the new settlement, in Ripon, North Yorkshire, would take 13 years to build.

The settlement, to be called Clotherholme, would include two and three-bedroom homes, a primary school, shops and homes for the elderly.

Harrogate Borough Council will consider the plans in early 2021.

Ripon City Council and residents have expressed concerns about the impact of the development on roads in the area, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service

The Ministry of Defence announced in November 2016 that Claro and Deverell Barracks would be vacated and used for development.

Marie Kiddell from Homes England said: "As well as homes our application includes all the local infrastructure the new community will need including a primary school, sports pitches, a dedicated employment zone and local retail facilities."

If the plans are approved, construction could start by summer 2022 and be completed by 2035.