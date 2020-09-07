Image caption A water vole was famously depicted as 'Ratty' in Kenneth Grahame's The Wind in the Willows

More than 100 water voles, a mammal that is under serious threat from habitat loss, are to be released into a rural valley.

They are to be let go into Timble Ings Woods in the Washburn Valley, North Yorkshire by Yorkshire Water.

The captive-bred animals will be held in release pens to acclimatise before being released into the wild.

A local conservation expert said the site had been chosen to "maximise their chances of survival".

Kelly Harmar, biodiversity officer at Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), added: "Water voles are in decline nationwide and recent surveys in the AONB revealed precious few populations of water vole on our local rivers."

Water voles are identified as a key species for conservation in the AONB.

Timble Ings Woods are owned and managed by Yorkshire Water and are said to be ideal for water voles.

Lee Pitcher, of Yorkshire Water, said: "The work we've undertaken at Timble Ings Woods makes it a fantastic habitat for water voles and is important for the protection of this vulnerable species."

The water vole is under serious threat from habitat loss and predation by the non-native American mink

Found along waterways, it is similar to the brown rat but with a blunt nose, small ears and furry tail

A water vole was famously depicted as 'Ratty' in Kenneth Grahame's children's tale, The Wind in the Willows

Source: The Wildlife Trusts

The Washburn Valley contains several reservoirs and is in a thinly-populated area between Blubberhouses and Otley.

Visitors to Timble Ings Woods are asked stay on the paths and keep dogs on a lead as water voles are sensitive to disturbance.

