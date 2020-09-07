Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Harry Harvey was reported missing on Sunday while taking part in an organised walking trip

A major search is under way for an 80-year-old man who went missing in bad weather while on an organised walk in the Yorkshire Dales.

Harry Harvey, from Tynemouth, was reported missing at about 13.30 BST on Sunday while walking in the area between Gunnerside Gill and Tan Hill.

North Yorkshire Police, mountain rescue and RAF crews searched into the night, but failed to locate Mr Harvey.

Insp Mark Gee said they were "extremely concerned" for his welfare.

Image copyright Peter McDermott/Geograph Image caption Mr Harvey went missing in an area between Gunnerside Gill (pictured) and Tan Hill

"Despite being an experienced walker, Harry has been missing for a long time now, in wet conditions and cold wind," he said.

"We are appealing for residents and workers in the area to check outbuildings, sheds and barns, as he may have taken shelter in there."

Mr Harvey was wearing a dark jacket and trousers, walking boots and carrying a large dark rucksack containing camping and hiking gear.

Police have asked anyone who finds any of the equipment to get in touch.

