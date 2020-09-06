Image caption Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has formed a taskforce to try and tackle child food poverty

A Conservative MP had been criticised by Marcus Rashford for saying it was a "parent's job to feed their children".

Kevin Hollinrake, who represents Thirsk and Malton, originally tweeted about the success of the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

One user replied asking why it took a footballer to stand up for hungry children, prompting the MP's remark.

The footballer, who has campaigned on the issue, said the MP should talk to families before commenting.

Mr Hollinrake has been contacted for comment.

Image caption Kevin Hollinrake had originally posted about the success of the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme

The North Yorkshire MP's original tweet prompted one user, Bryan Barrett, to praise the scheme, but also ask:

"Whilst we're discussing food, why does it take footballer @MarcusRashford to make a stand for the hungry children in our society? Is that not the Government's job?"

Mr Hollinrake replied: "Where they can, it's a parent's job to feed their children."

Rashford's reply, which has attracted more than 80,000 likes, said: "I would urge you to talk to families before tweeting. To this day I haven't met one parent who hasn't wanted or felt the responsibility to feed their children."

The Manchester United player successfully campaigned during the summer to extend free school meals and the 22-year-old recently joined forces with some of the biggest food brands to create a taskforce to try and cut child food poverty.

Among those who also replied was the chief executive of First Days Children's Charity, Emma Cantrell.

She said the MP's comment was typical of the "type of ignorance that we encounter every day" and added: "We have also not come across a single parent who isn't desperate to provide everything their children need."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.