An 80-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a lorry in North Yorkshire.

The crash happened near Kwik Fit on Brompton Road in Northallerton at about midday on Friday, North Yorkshire Police said.

The woman died at the scene but has not yet been formally identified.

Police said the driver of the blue Scania lorry, a man in his 50s from the Richmond area, is assisting police with the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is being urged to contact police.

