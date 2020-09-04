Image copyright Google Image caption The woman's family has been informed, police say

A pedestrian in her 80s, who was hit by a lorry in North Yorkshire, has died.

The woman whose identity has not been released by officials was pronounced dead at the scene on the A684 Brompton Road, Northallerton at about midday.

The driver of the Scania lorry was a man aged in his 50s from the Richmond area. He is assisting police inquiries.

Witnesses in the vicinity of a Kwik Fit branch in the town at about noon are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.

The force has advised people to avoid the scene. Diversions remain in place for forensic examinations and while the lorry is recovered.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.