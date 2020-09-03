Image copyright Reuters Image caption Claire Glatman's body was found in the water off Avlaki beach on the island of Corfu

Authorities in Corfu investigating the death of a British woman who was hit by a speedboat are focusing on two suspect boats.

Claire Glatman, 60, who lived near Bedale, North Yorkshire, was injured at Avlaki Beach, on the north-east of the Greek island on Monday.

A post-mortem examination showed she died from multiple injuries that were probably caused by a boat's propeller.

One of the two suspect boats belongs to a Briton, the other to a Greek citizen.

The island's coroner Ioannis Aivatidis examined the boats on Wednesday and said he found elements that could be used for a DNA test, but he confirmed no tissue was found on the two boats' propellers.

The passengers of one of the speedboats were waterskiing off the coast of Avlaki beach where Mrs Glatman, originally from Amersham, Buckinghamshire, used to swim every morning.

A source involved in the investigation told the BBC that no eyewitnesses had come forward.

As more than 48 hours have passed since Mrs Glatman's death, the way the Greek legal system works means there cannot be any arrest without an arrest warrant and no fast-track trial can be held.

Sources in the local judiciary and the investigation have told the BBC they are treating the death as an accident, which would mean the most likely charge would be manslaughter by negligence, which is classed as a misdemeanour under Greek law.

