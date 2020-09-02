Image copyright Google Image caption The woman's body was found in the water off Avlaki beach on the island of Corfu

A British woman who died when she was reportedly hit by a speedboat towing a water skier in Corfu has been named.

Claire Glatman, 60, who lived near Bedale, North Yorkshire, was injured at Avlaki Beach, on the north-east of the Greek island on Monday.

Local media reported the speedboat did not stop at the scene and it was later found abandoned.

The Greek Coastguard said Mrs Galtman's body "bore obvious signs of being hit by a boat propeller".

Further unconfirmed reports said three British men whose families have property in Corfu have been questioned over the death.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mrs Glatman, originally from Amersham, Buckinghamshire, died from bleeding and multiple injuries.

A spokeswoman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said on Tuesday: "We are supporting the family of a British woman following her death in Corfu and our staff are in contact with the Greek police.

"Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time."

