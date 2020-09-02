Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Parts of the Grade I listed building were damaged in the incident

A £1,000 reward is being offered for information which helps catch two vandals who damaged York Minster.

Police released new CCTV after the pair climbed scaffolding, causing damage to the cathedral's historic masonry on 31 July

The suspects removed an access door and threw items which are believed to have knocked a gargoyle to the ground.

A supporter of the minster is offering the reward for information which leads to a successful conviction.

The two suspects, believed to be in their late teens or early 20s, used a ladder to climb on to the scaffolding around the North West Tower between 01:30 and 05:00 BST.

One of the vandals appeared to be videoing the gargoyle on the ground before leaving the scene.

Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Police believe video footage may have been shared online and want to hear from anyone who has seen it

Police said two men were seen leaving the minster grounds over a locked fence before heading in the direction of Ogleforth.

The new CCTV images show their movements after leaving the minster, with the pair seen near Stonebow, Monkbar and Clifford's Tower.

One can be seen wearing a black tracksuit with a blue baseball cap and black trainers with a white sole, the other a dark hooded top, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers with white socks.

Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Police are appealing for help from members of the public to identify those involved

North Yorkshire Police said the pair, who are both white and believed to be of a similar age, can "help establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident".

"A supporter of York Minster has also now offered a significant financial reward for anyone who can provide information which leads to the successful conviction of the individuals responsible for this vandalism," a police spokesperson added.

York Minster said the damage was still being appraised and repair costs would not to be known until later this month.

