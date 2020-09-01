Image copyright PA Media Image caption Puffins have been spotted off the east coast of Yorkshire

Boats and water scooter users have been told to take more care on the Yorkshire coast after reports that speeding craft are disturbing marine life.

Operation Seabird was launched by police and conservationists to highlight the vulnerabilities of wildlife living and breeding there.

The Scarborough to Bridlington coast is an important habitat for seabirds, whales and dolphins.

But speeding vessels are said to be breaking rules which protect animals.

Image caption A boat speeding near protected seabirds

The RSPCA's national wildlife coordinator Geoff Edmond said in recent years more reports have been made of craft entering protected areas of the sea, driving too fast and splitting up seabird pairs or dolphins from their calves.

More people are currently visiting the coast due to lockdown and therefore there have been more reports of disturbances, according to Mr Edmond.

But he stressed these reports were of wildlife being disturbed rather than directly harmed.

"We want people to enjoy the sea and see the nature we've got in this country, but we don't want it to continue disturbing wildlife," he said.

Image caption Geoff Edmond said the challenge was to find a balance between tourism and wildlife

Mr Edmond added: "It's a real adrenaline rush to spot porpoises or dolphins and we want people to enjoy the nature.

"But a porpoise or dolphin might have a calf with them underwater and driving a speedboat irresponsibly could split them up or the noise underwater disturbs their feeding."

Operation Seabird is a partnership between North Yorkshire Police, Humberside Police, the RSPCA, RSPB, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and Yorkshire Marine Nature Partnership.

Police said although other measures can be taken, initially the emphasis is on "education rather than fines".

