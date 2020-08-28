Image copyright Lidia Crisafulli Image caption Russell Crowe gave money and shared Harry Pritchard's story on social media, now more than £12,000 has been raised

A North Yorkshire student says he can now go to drama college thanks to help from film star Russell Crowe.

Harry Pritchard, from Harrogate, said it was a "dream come true" to be offered a place at The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

But the costs of tuition and living in London meant he would need almost £14,000 to be able to make it work.

Gladiator star Russell Crowe shared Harry's story to his 2.7 million Twitter followers.

The actor donated £2,741 to cover the deposit of Harry Pritchard's course fees, which are not eligible for government funding.

Mr Pritchard said: "I was looking for grants and loans, it was a really exciting opportunity for me, but there wasn't much out there.

"In the first four days I was getting lovely, kind donations from family and friends, and I couldn't quite believe that.

"I started to put it out on Twitter, hoping somebody would see it and retweet it... it got a bit of buzz, then all of a sudden I see a tweet tagging Russell Crowe... I couldn't believe it."

The actor tagged businessman and friend Terry George, who then made his own donation of £1,000 to the fund.

"From there it started snowballing," Mr Pritchard said.

"It's made me feel so humbled and thankful and happy, I cannot stop smiling."

More than £12,000 has since been raised, with Mr Pritchard saying he's been "overwhelmed by the generosity, kindness and support".

He wrote to supporters saying: "You have made my dream into a reality. I will never stop saying thank you and I will never stop smiling.

"We have raised enough to cover my deposit and nearly four out of five monthly payments. This is astonishing and I never ever expected to get here.

"Last week, I was sat staring at a blank GoFundMe page thinking nothing would come of it. What an incredible journey the week has been."

