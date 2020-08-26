Image copyright Google Image caption The Audi car was stopped in the early hours of Tuesday on Burn Bridge Road, Pannal, North Yorkshire

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences after a car was stopped in the early hours by police in North Yorkshire.

Officers stopped the Audi on Burn Bridge Road, Pannal, Harrogate, at 03:00 BST on Tuesday morning.

A 47-year-old man from Leeds and a 32-year-old woman from Birmingham were arrested on suspicion of modern slavery and people trafficking offences.

A 23-year-old woman from Leeds was provided with safeguarding support.

North Yorkshire Police said the 23-year-old was also arrested for the possession of a Class A drug, but that no further action was taken against her.

The 47-year-old and the 32-year-old have been released under investigation.

Det Sup Allan Harder, Head of Safeguarding at North Yorkshire Police, said: "Understanding and tackling modern slavery and human trafficking is a priority to North Yorkshire Police.

"People mistakenly think that slavery impacts only densely populated, inner city areas.

"However, rural areas are vulnerable to slavery too and I can assure you, slavery is closer to you here in North Yorkshire than you think.

"Police are fully committed to finding the gangs who target and exploit vulnerable people. However, we need the eyes and the ears of the public to help us in our task.

