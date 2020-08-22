Image caption James Mallison collapsed in the grounds of Ampleforth Abbey, a monastery of Benedictine Monks

A taxi driver found collapsed in the grounds of a monastery after his car was abandoned in a hedge died in hospital, police have said.

James Mallison, 37, crashed his black Volvo XC90, near Oswaldkirk, North Yorkshire, on Saturday night.

Police said that at some point after the crash, a friend gave Mr Mallison a lift to Ampleforth Abbey.

He was found collapsed in the grounds and died despite being treated by ambulance staff and taken to hospital.

Police are investigating the circumstances of his death and want to hear from anyone who saw the Volvo either before or after it crashed.

The vehicle was found at 22:00 BST on 15 August in a hedge on the B1257 near the turn off to Oswaldkirk.

