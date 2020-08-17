Image copyright Google Image caption Wensleydale Creamery, based in Hawes, was praised for its "speedy response"

A dairy that produces cheese in the Yorkshire Dales says a total of nine employees have tested positive for Covid-19.

Wensleydale Creamery said the total included five people who tested positive at the beginning of August.

The company, based in Hawes, North Yorkshire, remains open.

North Yorkshire's director of public health said the dairy had worked "speedily" with the authorities to get the outbreak under control.

The area has had a relatively low number of confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Wensleydale Creamery, which employs about 200 people, confirmed on 5 August that five employees in the production area had tested positive and were self-isolating.

Dr Lincoln Sargeant, director of public health for North Yorkshire, said further testing of staff had identified another four cases but the risk to the public was low.

A dairy spokesperson said it had implemented precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus as soon as the first case emerged.

"Public Health for North Yorkshire has praised our quick response and the additional robust and responsible measures implemented by the Wensleydale Creamery to operate safely and ensure the safety of our colleagues," they said.

Dr Sargeant said the company had worked very well with the authorities to get the outbreak under control.

"Speedy joint action means we can stop the virus from spreading and protect visitors, staff and the wider community," he added.

"We commend them for their efforts to ensure measures are in place to keep staff and visitors safe."

