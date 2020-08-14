Richmond petrol station fire: Fifty firefighters tackle blaze
Fifty firefighters are tackling a blaze at a petrol station storeroom.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had 10 engines at the scene on Victoria Road, Richmond and there was a plume of heavy smoke.
There are no reports of any injuries, but properties have been evacuated and people living nearby have been urged to keep their doors and windows closed.
A cordon is in place and crews are expected to be there "for some time", the fire service added.
