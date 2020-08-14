Image copyright Mothership Festival Image caption York's Mothership Festival usually attracts about 3,000 people

A music festival has been cancelled with days to go after council officers changed their mind over Covid-19 rules, organisers say.

The Mothership Festival, held in York, was due to go ahead on 16 August, subject to a reduced audience of 499.

Organiser Dave Sykes claims the council reversed its decision on Thursday leaving him no choice but to cancel three days before the event.

The City of York Council has been approached for comment.

The event, which usually attracts 3,000 people at Acomb Sports Club, has taken place over the last decade to help raise funds for the club.

It was originally due to take place on the 28 June, but the date was moved to 16 August while organisers waited to get clearance.

Mr Sykes said: "To run the normal event would be too much of an ask with everything that's going on and after consultation with the licensing officers we decided to run a much smaller event."

Image copyright MOthership Festival Image caption The event is held each summer to raise money for Acomb Sports Club

He said he was confident the arrangements for the event had been in line with the coronavirus regulations.

They included having event security and marshals to ensure people sat in their own groups, closing indoor areas and managing toilets to avoid queues.

A licence application had been approved during the week of the 16 July, Mr Sykes added.

"As part of the application all the relevant authorities have three days to comment, but it seems that process wasn't followed."

He said he had been told that at a public health meeting this week the decision was made not to support the event as their risk assessment was not thought to go far enough.

Mr Sykes said the decision had left him feeling "deflated and disheartened".

