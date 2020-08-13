Image copyright Dani Yates Image caption Dani Yates said his parents were very proud of what he had achieved

A student who has been caring for his parents since the age of nine has won a place at the University of Oxford.

Dani Yates, from Scarborough, will start on a four-year chemistry course after achieving two A*s and three As.

The 18-year-old has juggled his studies with caring for his father following a stroke and his mother, who has mental health issues.

He said: "I'm so excited to be starting this new chapter and grateful to get over all the hurdles to get there."

The teenager said it had been "difficult time" through lockdown as going into college was an "escape".

But he said he had been focused on getting to Oxford and achieving his grades in chemistry, maths, further maths, biology and Spanish.

Image caption The teenager has set up a YouTube channel to help students understand chemistry better

He said chemistry used to be his least favourite lesson, and that while doing his GCSEs at a failing secondary school he found the topic "impossibly hard". It was not until he watched You Tube video tutorials that he understood it.

"I absolutely hated it but after watching the videos and through hard work, it suddenly became my favourite subject."

The Scarborough Sixth Form pupil said his parents were "very proud" of his achievements, although at times he had been torn about whether going to university was the right thing to do.

He said he hoped he could inspire other young carers to aim high.

"I think a lot of young carers believe there is no life beyond caring but in reality there is," he added.

"Through hard work and effort you can achieve anything and I really want to pass that on to others."

His chemistry teacher Gill Heaton said Oxford "would be lucky to have him".

"He's supported his family outside of college and he's juggled that very effectively with his studies.

"He's been extremely well organised and just kept a very positive mindset."

Facing leaving home for the first time, Dani said that his parents supported his move and wanted " the best for me".

He said they were recovering from their illnesses and his brother and other people would be around to help out.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.