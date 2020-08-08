Image copyright PA Images Image caption Harrogate Town's Josh Falkingham holds the trophy as he celebrates with team mates during an open top bus tour around Harrogate

Harrogate Town players have paraded on an open-top bus around the town to celebrate the club's first promotion in its 106-year history.

The club secured promotion to the English Football League with a 3-1 win over Notts County on 2 August.

The open-top bus left the CNG Stadium earlier for a two-mile (3.2 km) tour of the spa town.

But the bus did not stop and fans were warned to "be careful of each other" and not get too close.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver said the team was "still on a huge high" after a "magical week" and was looking forward to seeing its fans who had been "sorely missed" at games.

'Be careful'

But Mr Weaver warned that crowds gathering for the parade had to still remain vigilant of social distancing measures.

"Everyone's got that responsibility, not just for themselves but for others," he said.

"People need to remember not to be too close together.

"It's a balance, it's difficult when everyone's emotional and we're riding the crest of the wave, but it's really important that everyone stays safe and healthy.

"At the same time there's a buzz over such a great time for us right now."

Image caption Fans lined the streets of Harrogate to watch the parade, while manager Simon Weaver warned that people must still "stay safe and look out for others" in line with social distancing guidelines

Image caption Fans were warned they must still stick to social distancing guidelines during the Harrogate Town promotion bus parade

The bus did not stop on the tour of the town to avoid large crowds gathering.

In July, Leeds United defended its decision to parade the Championship trophy from a bus parade in front of fans after previously telling people to stay away.

