Harrogate Town have confirmed plans for players and staff to parade on an open top bus to celebrate their historic promotion.

The club secured promotion to the English Football League for the first time in their history with a 3-1 win over Notts County on Sunday.

The bus will leave the CNG Stadium on Saturday afternoon and go on a 35-minute tour of the town.

But it will would not stop in order to avoid crowds gathering, the club said.

A statement said: "We have worked with Harrogate Borough Council, North Yorkshire Highways, North Yorkshire County Council, Open Spaces Recovery Team and our own Covid officers and team to ensure all regulations are adhered to.

"All parties are satisfied with the arrangements made."

Paul Mitchell, secretary of the Harrogate Town Supporters' Club, said: "I would like to think that everybody would be able to spread out enough to see the bus."

Leeds United had to defend a decision to parade the Championship trophy last month from an open-top bus in front of fans after previously telling people to stay away.

The parade route is about two miles (3.2km) and there will be plenty of space for supporters, according to Councillor Don Mackenzie.

Mr McKenzie said: "At North Yorkshire County Council we have full confidence in the police, club and supporters I am sure it will go ahead safely."

Harrogate's elevation into the Football League was "really good news at a time when we could do with more good news", he added.

Alex Hornby, of bus company Transdev Blazefield, said: "By the nature of the club and our town this is a manageable event in terms of scale, and Harrogate Town have deliberately set out a route that covers many roads and without an obvious focal point."

