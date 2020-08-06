Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Christopher Croucher was placed on the sex offenders' register for life

A man from North Yorkshire has been sentenced to three years in jail for a series of child sex offences.

Christopher Croucher, 36, was caught communicating online with adults posing as underage girls.

He pleaded guilty to 20 offences at York Crown Court, including inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and one count of of attempting to meet a child after grooming her.

Croucher was also placed on the sex offenders' register for life.

The offences took place between April and July 2018.

Det Sgt Lee Allenby, from North Yorkshire Police, said: "This is an excellent outcome to the investigation and it is very satisfying that another high-risk offender has been sent to prison where he cannot cause harm.

"Even when he is released, he will have to abide by very stringent measures for the rest of his days."

Croucher, of North Marine Road in Scarborough, admitted the charges at a previous hearing in February.

