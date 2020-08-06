Man denies Dales barbecue stabbing

Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened at Barden Bridge in the Yorkshire Dales in May

A man has denied stabbing another man who was hurt at a barbecue at a North Yorkshire beauty spot.

The victim, in his 30s, was injured at Barden Bridge in the Yorkshire Dales in May.

At York Crown Court Mehrdad Bahmanpour, 26, of Landgale Avenue, Oldham, denied wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and wounding without intent to do grievous bodily harm.

He was remanded in custody and is due to stand trial on 11 November.

Mr Bahmanpour has admitted assaulting an emergency worker.

