Image caption The park is restricting access to the area where the worker was injured

A member of staff has suffered leg injuries while working on a ride at a theme park.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service was called to Flamingo Land Resort in North Yorkshire at about 13:20 BST.

The patient was airlifted to hospital for further treatment, but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Flamingo Land Resort has been approached for comment and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "A member of maintenance staff suffered leg injuries while working on a ride."

Image copyright Ashleigh Logan Image caption The emergency services were called to the park at about 13:20 BST

The theme park was open to the public at the time of the accident and Ashleigh Logan, who was queuing for a ride, said she saw an air ambulance flying overhead.

"There was an ambulance earlier but that seems to have gone now, there is now a random tent and a lot of police around the dino rollercoaster," she said.

She said she believed staff from the ride she was waiting for were diverted to the accident.

