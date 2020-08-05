Image copyright Google Image caption Wensleydale Creamery, based in Hawes said it is "following strict procedures"

Five people working at a dairy that produces cheese in the Yorkshire Dales have tested positive for Covid-19.

They work in the production area of Wensleydale Creamery, based in Hawes, North Yorkshire, and everyone on the team will be tested.

The company, which employs about 200 people, remains open and said it is "following strict procedures".

Dr Lincoln Sargeant, North Yorkshire's director of public health, said the "risk to the public remains low".

Staff who have been in contact with those who tested positive have been asked to self-isolate.

North Yorkshire has had a relatively low number, 2,585, of confirmed cases of Covid-19.

A spokesperson for Wensleydale Creamery said: "We have responded quickly, working collaboratively with Public Health England and North Yorkshire County Council, to provide tests for all members of our production team and ensure that effective and appropriate measures are in place to contain the spread of the virus."

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak visited the companies reopened visitor centre in July

"We have been following strict procedures within our production areas and as an additional precautionary measure, further members of staff are now isolating," the spokesperson said.

Dr Sargeant said: "This incident involves a small number of cases and the risk to the public remains low.

"We continue to work together to ensure we have in place the most effective measures to reduce any further transmission. "

He added that testing for all production team staff was mobilised once cases were identified.

The company said its separate visitor centre remained open.

