A North Yorkshire theatre will remain closed until next year and up to 60% of its staff could lose their jobs due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Harrogate Theatre has announced it will not reopen again until spring 2021 at the earliest.

Chief executive David Bown said keeping the theatre open was not viable under social distancing rules.

He said the trust had launched a fundraising appeal and was hoping to access government money.

Mr Bown said the theatre needed to be half full to break even and restricting seating in the Victorian auditorium due to safety requirements would be impractical.

Redundancy consultation

"You could conceivably get up to 30% of your capacity in there," he said.

"And the business model that theatres have at the moment just doesn't operate on 30% capacity."

The trust said it had to "reduce our overheads in order to survive".

"This means that we have been forced to make the incredibly hard decision to enter a period of redundancy consultation with our staff. "At the end of this period we may have to make up to 60% of permanent roles redundant."

Mr Bown said the theatre had launched a fundraising appeal which had generated more than £100,000 so far. The trust was planning to apply for money from the government's £1.57bn emergency support package for the arts, he added.

"We're not in a good place at the moment, but we are going to fight through it," Mr Bown said.

The theatre was built in 1900 and has a seating capacity of 500. The trust that runs its also operates Harrogate's Royal Hall concert venue.

Other theatres in Yorkshire have announced long-term closures and potential job losses.

Yesterday, Wakefield Theatre said it would not reopen until spring next year.

Last month, Sheffield Theatres, which runs the city's Crucible and Lyceum, said nearly a third of staff cut be made redundant.

