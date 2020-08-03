Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was swept right across Scarborough's South Bay by the wind and tide

A lifeboat crew was left in "awe" of a 10-year-old who survived for more than an hour at sea using advice he had seen in a BBC TV documentary.

The boy had been reported missing in the sea at Scarborough, North Yorkshire, on Friday.

The town's lifeboat crew later found him floating on his back, with his arms and legs spread, shouting for help.

His actions are those the RNLI recommends to anyone who might find themselves in difficulty in the water.

'Terrifying and stressful'

The inshore lifeboat was called just after 19:00 BST on Friday after the boy was reported missing near the town's Spa.

The RNLI said the boy was eventually found near the Vincent Pier after being swept by the tide and wind right across the bay.

Lee Marton, coxswain at Scarborough lifeboat station, said: "We were told he'd been watching lifeboat rescues on the BBC documentary Saving Lives at Sea and had followed the advice given on the show.

"We're very much in awe of this incredible lad, who managed to remain calm and follow safety advice to the letter in terrifying and stressful circumstances - had he not, the outcome might have been very different."

The boy was reunited with his family at the lifeboat station before being taken for a precautionary check-up in hospital, the RNLI said.

