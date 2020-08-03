Image copyright North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The family "lost everything" after a bolt of lightning started a fire at their home

A family whose house caught fire in a lightning strike have received £14,000 in donations after an appeal was set up to cover the cost of repairs.

A bolt of lightning hit the house, in Haxby, North Yorkshire, on Friday with flames tearing through the property.

Liam Brooks and his two-year-old son were not at home when the house was badly damaged by the fire.

Mr Brooks' mother Christine escaped the blaze with minor burns to her hands and "frazzled" hair.

Mr Brooks said: "To walk away from something so devastating with injuries like that? Someone was looking after us that day."

The house, about five miles outside York city centre, was hit by lightning during the storm on Friday evening.

Mr Brooks said he returned home immediately when he heard what had happened.

He said: "I thought, 'everything will be OK' but when I turned the corner, all the roof was on fire, flames spewing out of every room in the house.

"That was the moment I knew it would be a long night."

Image copyright North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Part of the roof collapsed due to the fire which caused damage to every room in the house

Mr Brooks' ex-wife Claire, who was looking after their son when the fire broke out, started a GoFundMe page which has received a "phenomenal" response.

She said: "The donations have been incredible - out of this world, I know Liam and the family cannot thank everyone enough."

The target for the appeal was £2,000 but the family have received about £12,000 more than this original goal.

Their insurance company has started an investigation and the family have been provided with temporary accommodation.

Mr Brooks said they initially planned to spend the money on food, clothes and toiletries "to get them back on their feet".

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.