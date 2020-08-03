Image copyright Geograph/Habiloid Image caption A man died after getting into difficulty in the River Wharfe at Linton Falls

Yorkshire Dales visitors are being warned of the dangers of swimming in rivers after a man died on the UK's hottest day of the year.

The 18-year-old died at Linton Falls, on the River Wharfe, near Grassington, on Friday evening.

Rescue teams attempted to resuscitate him but he died at the scene, the Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association (UWFRA) said.

Grassington Fire Station warned of the dangers of cold water.

The station's team wrote: "The falls and river at Grassington through to Linton and Burnsall is beautiful, it can be tempting on hot days to take a dip, but please beware of the hidden dangers in moving cold water."

A UWFRA spokesman said 14 team members took part in the two-and-a-half-hour rescue attempt.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said three crews and a water rescue team were called to help on Friday.

Friday's temperatures - which reached 37.8C (100F) at London's Heathrow Airport - made it the third hottest UK day on record.

Martyn Hughes, a watch manager with North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, tweeted: "Despite frantic efforts by many, we were unable to save the young man. Thoughts very much with family and friends. Sadly another water-related death at one of our natural beauty spots."

