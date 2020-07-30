York & North Yorkshire

Woman charged with Towthorpe 2007 river murder

  • 30 July 2020

A second person has been charged with murder after a body was found in a York river 13 years ago.

The body of 43-year-old John David Clarke was recovered from the River Foss, near Towthorpe, in April 2007.

Sharron Roustoby, 50, of Rowntree Avenue, York, has been remanded in custody and is awaiting a date for a court hearing.

David Roustoby, 44, of Rawcliffe Lane, York, is also accused of murder and is due to stand trial in October.

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court in April when he was remanded in custody.

