A convention centre currently used as a Nightingale hospital may not survive unless a £47m renovation project is approved, according to a report.

The 40-year-old Harrogate Convention Centre could remain on standby as the temporary hospital until March.

But the North Yorkshire venue is in "critical need" of an upgrade to keep its national appeal, councillors were told.

Centre director Paula Lorimer, said the work would "reinvigorate" it.

There is a "very real risk that the venue will not survive" without investment, the report stresses.

Harrogate Borough Council is to discuss £1m for design and project work on the venue that has seen its finances worsen during use as an NHS Nightingale hospital.

The NHS does not pay rent to the convention centre or the council.

Plans to rebuild it could involve three exhibition halls being demolished for a new 5,000 sq m hall, and a refurbished auditorium.

Ms Lorimer said: "My ambition is for us to return to the top tier of conference and exhibition centres in the UK."

The council would need about £20m to construct the first phase of redevelopment with another phase later.

If it is not done, the report estimates the centre's maintenance costs over 20 years could be £19m.

The council is in talks with the NHS over how much longer the centre will be needed, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Graham Swift, Conservative councillor and cabinet member, said the redevelopment would "create a unique facility".

Councillor Pat Marsh, leader of the council's Liberal Democrats, said: "If we are to attract more business we can only do it with a facility which offers 21st Century standards."

The council estimates the venue attracts about 157,000 visitors each year.

The plans will be discussed at Wednesday's meeting of the council's cabinet.

