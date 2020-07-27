Image copyright NCA Image caption Daniel Dobbs absconded from HMP Hatfield Lakes in 2018 and was later found in Spain

A convicted drug smuggler caught in Spain after escaping from prison has had his sentence lengthened.

Daniel Dobbs was arrested by Spanish police in February at an underground counterfeit cigarette factory.

Convicted of drug-trafficking in 2014, he had been serving a 13-and-a-half year sentence when he fled HMP Hatfield Lakes, South Yorkshire in 2018.

He was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on 21 July to a further two years for escape from lawful custody.

Dobbs, formerly of Malton, North Yorkshire went missing from his cell at the category D open prison in November 2018.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) tracked the 31-year-old to Malaga, where he was using a false name.

He was arrested in February after an operation with Spanish law enforcement.

Officers also seized more than three million counterfeit cigarettes, drugs, and weapons.

Dobbs was returned to the UK in March 2020.

He was also sentenced by the court to 12 months for improper use of an identity document, to run concurrently.

Alison Abbott, of the NCA said: "It is apparent that Dobbs is a harmful and persistent offender who thought he could escape the UK and avoid detection."

