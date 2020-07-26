Image copyright Welcome to Yorkshire Image caption Tourism bosses in Yorkshire describe Runswick Bay as an "unspoilt beauty spot"

A beach on the Yorkshire coast has topped a list of Britain's best beaches for 2020.

Runswick Bay, between Staithes and Whitby in North Yorkshire, is described as being close to perfection in the list, compiled by the Sunday Times.

Tourism bosses in Yorkshire said the village was an "unspoilt beauty spot" which offered "spectacular views".

Other Yorkshire beaches featured in the list include Spurn Head, Fraisthorpe and Filey's Hunmanby Gap.

James Mason, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said the accolade was not a surprise.

"I had the pleasure of filming at Runswick Bay this week and what a truly beautiful place it is.

"The views are spectacular and the beach is absolutely amazing."

Image copyright Welcome to Yorkshire Image caption Runswick Bay village consists of steep winding streets and picturesque houses, many of which are holiday lets

Image copyright Welcome to Yorkshire Image caption The beach is "absolutely amazing", according to Welcome to Yorkshire's chief executive

Mr Mason said the area only has 80 parking spaces which helps ensure it remains a peaceful place to visit and prevents it becoming too crowded.

Scarborough Borough Council's tourism manager said whatever the season, it was a great place to visit.

Janet Deacon added: "Runswick Bay is an unspoilt beauty spot that can give any beach resort in the world a run for its money."

