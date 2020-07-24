Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Leah Heyes, 15, collapsed in a car park on Saturday 11 May

Two teenagers have admitted supplying class A drug ecstasy that killed a North Yorkshire schoolgirl.

Leah Heyes, 15, died in hospital after collapsing in the Applegarth car park in Northallerton in May 2019.

Mitchell Southern, 19 and Connor Kirkwood, 18, both pleaded guilty at Teesside Crown Court to supplying the class A drug.

The pair are due to be sentenced on 25 August.

On Tuesday Southern, of Dondeen Avenue in Thirsk pleaded guilty to charges of supplying cocaine and ecstasy on 11 May, 2019.

Kirkwood, of Lynx Lane, Dishforth Airfield, admitted supplying ecstasy on the same day.