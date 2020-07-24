Image copyright GLAA Image caption The GLAA investigate worker exploitation as well as human trafficking and forced labour

Concerns about people gathering shellfish on a North Yorkshire beach are being investigated by a taskforce which tackles labour exploitation.

Police and the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) targeted the beach in Filey this week.

It followed reports being raised about the safety of people collecting shellfish there.

Police said investigations were ongoing and "any necessary action will be made public in due course".

The GLAA said where they were reports of activity to people gathering shellfish, it had a responsibility to ensure there was no exploitation of workers and that work was licensed correctly.

It said by working with other agencies, it ensured people were not putting themselves at risk.

The force encouraged people to report any suspicious activity seen on beaches.

