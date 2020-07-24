Image copyright James Wood Image caption The RNLI's Filey lifeboat was called at about 18:00 BST when the shark was spotted in the water close to the beach

A shark which had got stranded in shallow waters on the Yorkshire coast has been put down, according to a marine charity.

The basking shark was spotted in the water trying to beach itself at Filey in North Yorkshire, on Thursday.

The beach was closed while a lifeboat crew tried to prevent it from beaching and to get it back out to sea.

Marine charity Sea Watch said it was believed the creature was ill and the decision was made to euthanise it.

Sea Watch's Robin Petch said: "It was in the shallows in Filey Bay trying to beach itself and members of the public, the Coastguard and the RNLI were in attendance trying to stop it and persuade it to go out to sea.

"There was a vet in attendance and in the end they decided the best thing to do for the animal was to euthanise it."

Basking sharks are the second largest fish in the oceans. Despite their size they only feed on zooplankton and are not considered a danger to humans.

"This one was a little under four and a half metres, so it was a young one, not a juvenile but not quite an adult," Mr Petch said.

"They can grow quite large - the biggest ones recorded are about 10 to 11 metres."

He said they were usually found in deeper waters and it was possible the animal had been ill and come into shore.

It could also have got trapped in the shallow waters and then been starved of oxygen.

Basking sharks are an endangered species.

