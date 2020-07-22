Image copyright Google Image caption Harrogate Borough Council's licensing committee has now revoked the pub's licence

A pub has been stripped of its licence after "blatantly disregarding" lockdown rules by setting up tables and chairs for customers buying takeaway drinks.

The Coach and Horses, on West Park, Harrogate, was visited by police and council officers several times across the Spring bank holiday weekend in May.

Crowds of up to 45 customers were observed gathered at the tables, a council licensing committee was told.

Harrogate borough councillors agreed to revoke the pub's licence.

The landlord, John Nelson, was served a prohibition notice on 31 May.

He told officers that day he would only remove the outside furniture next to his pub when a notice was served, the committee heard.

Councillor Victoria Oldham said the pub had made a "serious failure" and showed a "blatant disregard" for lockdown restrictions.

At the time the regulations allowed the sale of takeaway alcohol but not for consumption on pub premises or any outdoor area.

PC Jackie Allen said North Yorkshire Police had received 44 complaints about customers at the pub breaking social distancing rules.

Council staff had also faced verbal abuse from drinkers, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Bar stools, beer barrels and chairs were set up outside the pub over the bank holiday weekend.

CCTV footage showed the furniture was still used after the prohibition notice was served.

A lawyer for Mr Nelson said he accepted he had made a "chronic error of judgement" and "hugely" regretted it.

The pub had been serving takeaway beer as part of a charity fundraiser but the charity in question refused to accept a £3,000 donation.

