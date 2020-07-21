Image copyright Filey Town FC Image caption Luke Burton was a player at Filey Town FC

A fundraiser has been set up by the parents of a man who was killed when his motorbike crashed with a bus and caught fire.

Luke Burton, 23, died after the head-on crash outside the Blue Dolphin holiday park in Filey on Thursday.

Parents Brett and Ann Marie said their son loved spending time with his family and friends at Filey Sport Club.

More than £4,000 has been raised to renovate the club so it can be a "focal point" for remembering Mr Burton.

The money raised has smashed the family's initial fundraising target of £500.

Image caption The club said he was a "true gentleman"

His parents said: "As we all know Luke loved nothing more than spending time with his family and friends and especially at The Filey Sports Club.

"In Luke's memory we are raising funds to help with the restoration of the sports club.

"We would like to be able to help with this so it can forever be a focal point of sharing memories of all the good times we have all spent with Luke."

Tributes have been paid to Mr Burton, who played for Filey Town FC and was also a former volunteer with RNLI Filey lifeboat.

The football club said Mr Burton was a "true gentleman who filled any room with smiles and laughter".

