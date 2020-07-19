Image copyright Wayne Hutchinson Image caption The dog was bred by Dewi Jenkins in Ceredigion, Wales

A working sheepdog has set a record as the most expensive dog under 12 months old, selling for £12,000.

Ten-month-old Tynygraig Jet was sold by Dewi Jenkins, of Tal-y-bont in Ceredigion, at Skipton Auction Mart in North Yorkshire earlier this week.

The previous record at the centre for a dog under 12 months was £7,035.

The auction mart is now holding virtual sales online, as it had to change the way it works amid coronavirus restrictions.

A second record was set for the most expensive unbroken puppy, when Jim, a black and white pup belonging to Donal Mullaney, of Letterkenny, County Donegal, sold for £2,350.

Mr Jenkins, who has produced some of the country's most sought-after sheepdogs, set the record with Jet, the dog reared by long-time partner Sara Lewis.

Jet was bought by Philip Wood, who farms near Shrewsbury, Shropshire.

His wife, Sue, said: "We are convinced she found us because when we went to see her she actually jumped in our vehicle.

"Dewi said she had never done anything like that before!".

Skipton is one of the UK's leading working sheep dog sales venues, and at this year's opening sale in February Northumberland shepherdess Emma Gray set a new world record price of £18,900 with her two-and-a-half-year-old black and white bitch, Megan.

This price has since been topped by a Welsh mart, which sold a young dog for £19,451.

