Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened outside the Blue Dolphin holiday park in Filey, North Yorkshire

A biker died when his motorbike collided with a double-decker bus which then burst into flames outside a holiday park.

The crash, outside the Blue Dolphin holiday park in Stonepit Lane, Filey, happened at 17:05 BST on Thursday.

North Yorkshire Police said the motorcyclist, a local man in his 20s, died at the scene.

The road was closed while firefighters tackled the blazing bus. There are no reports of any other injuries.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of the crash.

