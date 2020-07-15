Image copyright AFP Image caption It has been suggested the House of Lords could move to York

Tourism body Welcome to Yorkshire has criticised comments made by a peer who said York was "was seen as something of an Outer Mongolia" by the public.

The remarks by Lord Singh of Wimbledon were made while House of Lords members questioned whether the government would move the House from London to York.

Members were told it was a decision for Parliament but some, including Lord Singh, criticised the proposals.

Tourism chief executive James Mason said his remarks were "preposterous".

He added: "It's wrong, it's incorrect and I don't think that's the general feeling of most people in the country or across the world."

He added; "York attracts tourist from all over the world in huge numbers every year and we're so very proud of it here in Yorkshire."

Asking a question of government minister Lord True, crossbench peer Lord Singh said: "My Lords, York is seen as something of an outer Mongolia by the general public, who view the House of Lords as an outdated institution.

"The reality is that it is packed with experts in every field of life.

"Does the Minister agree that we need to be more proactive in publicising what we do in our essential scrutinising and amending of legislation and the work of our committees?"

Image copyright Welcome to Yorkshire Image caption James Mason said moving the House of Lords to York would boost the economy

Other peers have also criticised the potential move including Labour's Baroness Hayter of Kentish Town who asked if the government was trying to get rid "of these pesky Lords".

Mr Mason added: "If we can attract government, big policy makers to the north of England, then that will help with the economy.

"We're all about attracting people to come and live, work and study in York so I think having a huge organisation like the House of Lords potentially, might be the first thing that does that."

Plans to move the House of Lords out of London were revealed in January, with York emerging as a contender to permanently host the upper chamber.

MPs and peers are already due to move out of the building in 2025 while the multi-billion pound overhaul takes place.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.