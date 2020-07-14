Image copyright Great Yorkshire Show Image caption The Great Yorkshire Show usually attracts more than 135,000 visitors over its three days

An agricultural show has gone virtual during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Great Yorkshire Show is posting a series of online videos highlighting different aspects of farming life in the county.

More than 130,000 visitors usually attend the three-day event in Harrogate which has been held annually since 1838.

The show was cancelled in March for only the third time in its 162-year history.

Yorkshire Agricultural Society chief executive Nigel Pullman said the society was using a £1.5m government-backed loan to continue trading during the pandemic.

"The Great Yorkshire Show is our flagship event so clearly the decision to cancel the show is a hugely emotional one that also comes with financial consequences," said Mr Pullman

"As a registered charity, the Yorkshire Agricultural Society relies on the Great Yorkshire Show and other events at the Showground to generate the majority of its income, and this year the Society is likely to lose £2.5m."

The show is one of the UK's biggest countryside events and online visitors can see video demonstrations of cheese making, beekeeping and cookery classes.

Other events streamed over the three days will include musical performances and question and answer sessions with vets and farmers.

Apart from closing during the two World Wars, the show was called off in 2001 during the foot and mouth outbreak and in 2012 when heavy rain caused it to be cancelled after the first day.

