Image copyright Diocese of Chelmsford Image caption Bishop Stephen Cottrell was ordained a priest in 1985

The new Archbishop of York has been confirmed in a video conference service because of coronavirus restrictions.

Bishop Stephen Cottrell has taken over from Dr John Sentamu as the second most senior Church of England cleric in a role based at York Minster.

Archbishop Cottrell said of the service: "This isn't quite how I imagined it would begin."

Dr Sentamu was the the UK's first black archbishop when he was enthroned at York Minister in November 2005.

The new incumbent, who is the 98th Archbishop of York, joined the video conference from an office in the Minster.

"God has called me, that's the reason I am here," he said.

"At the same time as being daunted by it all, I am hugely excited."

Image caption York Minster suffered serious damage when it was struck by lightning in 1984

It was the first time an archbishop's election had been confirmed via video conference, Archbishop Cottrell said.

The church said arrangements for his enthronement service would be announced later in the year.

The service was held on the anniversary of a bolt of lightning hitting and setting fire to the Minster in 1984.

The building has been at the centre of Christianity in the north of England since the 7th Century.

Archbishop Cottrell is due to visit the Minster later to perform the traditional knocking three times on the west door of the cathedral with his crozier, or staff.

He was born in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex in 1958 and trained for ministry at St Stephen's House in Oxford in 1981.

He was ordained deacon at the age of 26 and took up his previous role as Bishop of Chelmsford in 2010.

