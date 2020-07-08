Image copyright NYFRS Image caption The man was rescued from the pub's roof

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being rescued by firefighters from a blazing pub roof in North Yorkshire.

Fire crews used hoses and an aerial ladder platform to put out the fire at the Old Swan Inn, Gargrave, near Skipton, on Tuesday.

People were evacuated from nearby buildings and the A65 was also closed.

Firefighters found the man in his 50s on the pub's roof and brought him down just after 18:30 BST.

An investigation has begun to establish the full circumstances of the incident, said North Yorkshire Police.

Image copyright NYFRS Image caption As a safety measure the A65 was temporarily closed to traffic

